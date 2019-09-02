Man who stole from Dundee hospital and shops blamed Universal Credit for his thieving

A man who stole NHS ID cards from a hospital and later nicked clothes and booze has blamed the new Universal Credit benefit for his first offending in six years.

Sam Hall, 45, of Leith Walk, broke into a lockfast place at Ninewells Hospital on July 22 and made off with two official ID cards before stealing clothes and fragrances from Debenhams at the Overgate.

On August 19 he stole alcohol from the Tesco Extra store on Riverside Drive whilst on bail.

© DC Thomson

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the offences were the first Hall had committed since 2013.

Solicitor Lesley Beats said: “There has been a recent deterioration in his mental health. He is on medication and that has recently been changed.

“He had been in a relationship but that has broken down recently.

“He is on Universal Credit and he gets £89 a fortnight. Because they (the DWP) make advance payments now they then deduct the advance payment and that is happening at the moment, coming off at £36 a fortnight.”

© DC Thomson

Sheriff Derek Reekie opted to defer sentence to September 24 for reports.

Bailing Hall, he said: “Obviously something has gone wrong here. I could keep you in custody but it is only because of this gap that you have proved you can behave yourself.”