Man who stole £1,500 of jewellery from parents’ home avoids jail at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who stole £1,500 of jewellery from his parents has been given a non-custodial sentence.

Bruce Cattanach, 34, admitted three thefts from his parents’ house between October 29 and October 31 last year.

He stole a ring and a bracelet on October 29, three rings and a necklace on October 30 and a watch and two bracelets on October 31.

He also admitted being in control of a car while unfit to drive through drink or drugs on June 28 this year on Langshaw Road and elsewhere in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court was previously told he had carried out the thefts in order to fund his drug habit and confessed to his father before reporting himself to police.

Solicitor for Cattanach Jim Caird asked Sheriff Lorna Drummond to consider imposing an order requiring him to undergo drug treatment.

He added that Cattanach’s mother was in the court for the hearing and was willing to support him through recovery – including allowing him to move in with her.

Mr Caird said: “There was a hope that there may be something in the report to allow you to impose some sort of structured treatment for (his) drug addiction.

“His mother is present today and is very anxious about her son. She is particularly anxious as it is well within your ladyship’s powers to impose a custodial sentence.

“He has fallen prey to drugs but his mother is prepared to work with him going forward. The fact that he would be under a curfew in a restriction of liberty order would assist in that.

“In all circumstances I’m asking your ladyship to proceed with this by way of a restriction of liberty order.”

Sheriff Drummond noted that Cattanach had a “bad record” of offending, including several previous charges of theft.

She told the 34-year-old: “I could just send you to jail today but I want to try to keep you out of jail and see if you can address your issues and stop offending.”

She imposed a restriction of liberty order for six months, reduced from nine for his plea at an early stage, requiring him to be at his mother’s address in Calderwood Close between 7pm and 7am each day.

She also disqualified Cattanach from driving for 12 months.

On another matter relating to drug possession, Sheriff Drummond deferred sentence for six months for good behaviour and to allow him time to comply with the restriction order.