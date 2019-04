A man stole meat worth more than £150 from a supermarket.

Colin Ewen, of St Boswells Terrace, claimed he stole the meat because he hadn’t received Universal Credit payments for three weeks.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Tesco, Riverside Drive, on Saturday.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Ewen was “bereft of any financial assistance”.

Sentence was deferred until April 24.