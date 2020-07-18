Man who stalked MSP Shona Robison banned from entering Dundee

A stalker who bombarded MSP Shona Robison’s office with calls, emails and social media posts has been banned from contacting her and entering Dundee.

Ala Elbilbaisi persistently asked to meet with the Dundee East politician and repeatedly called her office to ask when she would be in.

During one Facebook post, Elbilbaisi wrote: “This is who truly Shona Robison is, an abuser, and must be terminated at the earliest possible point.”

He also contacted Ms Robison’s office just an hour after being released from a psychiatric ward in Glasgow’s Gartnavel Hospital.

Elbilbaisi was placed on a non-harassment order at Dundee Sheriff Court designed to keep him away from Ms Robison for the next five years.

The 35-year-old, who is currently on hospital remands at the Rowanbank Clinic in Glasgow, was previously found guilty of stalking the former health minister.

In August 2019, he was convicted of making a series of calls to Ms Robison’s constituency office on Balunie Drive between October 11 2018 and March 14 2019.

Elbilbaisi also posted abusive and threatening comments on social media regarding the politician.

Between July 23-24, Elbilbaisi made a series of calls to Ms Robison’s office to persistently ask when she would be in the office and attempting to arrange to meet her.

Elbilbaisi returned to the dock from custody for sentencing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

Sentence had previously been deferred on multiple occasions for psychiatric reports to be obtained.

Defence solicitor Kevin Corr said that since the outbreak of coronavirus, Elbilbaisi’s potential rehabilitation in the community had been halted.

Sheriff Drummond ruled that the punishment part of his Elbilbaisi’s sentence had been the four months he had spent on remand.

A non-harassment order was imposed on Elbilbaisi ordering him not to enter Dundee, not to approach or contact Ms Robison or any of her staff and not to make any mention of her on any public forum.

“I appreciate this has been a long time,” Sheriff Drummond said.

“This is a serious offence and your mental health is of extreme importance and I need to make sure the public is protected and that Ms Robison is protected from your future behaviour.”