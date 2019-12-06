Man who stabbed another on Dundee street before clubbing him with hammer is jailed

A knife-wielding scaffolder who stabbed a man in the street before clubbing him with a hammer has been locked up.

Lee Lawson admitted attacking James Tosh, who was in a car with Lawson’s former partner, before following the pair to Ninewells Hospital.

The 34-year-old brute got into a fight with Mr Tosh on Balerno Street after he had been following the pair.

Lawson, described as a “family man” by his solicitor, carried out the attack while his six-year-old son was within his car.

He stabbed Mr Tosh on the hand causing it to bleed profusely before striking him on the arm with a hammer.

Today, a sheriff jailed Lawson who was described as “petty” and “immature” by social workers.

Prosecutor Kirsten Letford previously told Dundee Sheriff Court that there had been a “bit of pushing” between Lawson and Mr Tosh initially before both men got into their cars and drove off.

However, the pair again came head-to-head after Mr Tosh noticed that Lawson was continuing to follow him and the woman.

Mrs Letford said: “Mr Tosh tried to kick the knife out of the accused’s hand. The accused swung the hammer and hit him on the elbow.

“The accused swung the knife which struck him on the hand which caused blood to start pouring immediately.”

Lawson left but later attended at the accident and emergency department to bang on a window and threaten the woman.

It was revealed Mr Tosh suffered a 2cm wound to his left palm which required plastic surgery. Doctors said it is unknown if he will regain total feeling in his hand.

Lawson, of Balcairn Place, pleaded guilty to striking Mr Tosh with a hammer and stabbing him on the hand with a knife to his severe injury and permanent impairment on February 15 on Balerno Street.

On February 16, he banged on windows at Ninewells Hospital before shouting and threatening to kill his former partner.

Lawson returned to the dock today following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said that prior to the incident, Lawson had been threatened by Mr Tosh.

He said that Lawson had taken the hammer and knife, which were within his car, as a means of protection.

Mr Norrie said: “There was an element of provocation in his actions. Mr Lawson had the hammer and the knife within his vehicle and, foolishly, was thinking protection more than anything else.

“He is very much a family oriented man. He has been very worried about these proceedings.

“He has spoken to his son to advise him of the situation. This has caused him great concern. He wants to move on with his life.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown was urged by Mr Norrie to impose a community-based sentence.

But the sheriff ruled only a jail term was appropriate, saying: “You attempted to minimise your actions and blame others for your actions.

“You are described as being immature and petty. In all the circumstances I have decided that a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Lawson was jailed for 18 months and made subject to a non-harassment order keeping him away from his partner for five years.