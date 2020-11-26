Man who spat at police officer and punctured taxi’s tyre with knife is jailed

A raging lout punctured a taxi’s tyre after the driver told him there were too many passengers.

Steven Fleming also spat at a police officer after stabbing the front tyre of the car with a knife on Cedarwood Drive.

The 24-year-old saw red after being told he would have to leave because the taxi could only carry four passengers.

Prosecutor Marie Irvine said: “There were five people and they all tried to get in the taxi. The driver told them he could only take four of them. They got out the car.

“The accused went to the front passenger side, took the knife out and stabbed the tyre, puncturing it several times.

“The police arrived and traced the accused. He threw the knife under the police vehicle. Officers restrained him and the knife was recovered.”

Fleming, a prisoner at HMP Perth, then spat at PC Mark Heggie after being put in a police van.

He pleaded guilty to using the knife to puncture the tyre, possessing the knife and spitting at PC Heggie.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Fleming was under the influence of alcohol and Valium at the time, adding her client was easily swayed by his friends.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Fleming to 16 months in prison.

“It’s just not acceptable going round with a knife in a public place,” the sheriff said.

“Spitting at a police officer is not acceptable at the best of times but during the coronavirus pandemic it’s even worse.”