Man who sexually assaulted woman after following her off Dundee bus avoids jail

A man has been ordered to perform unpaid work for sexually assaulting a woman after following her off a bus.

Marcin Myszka, 26, admitted grabbing his horrified victim between her legs on Perth Road on November 1.

After she bravely pushed Myszka away, he told her to “calm down” before running off.

Myszka was spared a stint in prison with a sheriff also placing him on the sex offender’s register for five years.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Myszka had paid for a fare to the city centre.

He tried to speak to the woman after sitting beside her on the bus at about 11.20pm on the night in question.

The woman, who was travelling home from Ninewells, ignored Myszka and instead focused on her mobile phone.

However, she was alarmed after noticing that Myszka had started following her after getting off at the same stop.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said previously: “She became aware that the accused was walking towards the exit. This caused concern as she thought the accused wanted to go to the city centre.”

“On leaving the bus, the complainer crossed the road to the opposite side walking briskly in the direction of home.

“She looked back and saw the accused walking quickly in her direction.

“The accused was able to close the gap between them where he pressed his body against her back.”

Myszka then used two fingers in a “hooking” motion and forcefully pushed them between her legs.

The incident was captured by CCTV and police were able to trace Myszka a month later. After being arrested, he said: “I have done a very silly thing.”

Myszka, of Yarrow Terrace, pleaded guilty from custody to sexually assaulting the woman by following her from a bus, approaching her from behind, pressing his body against her and forcibly pushing his fingers between her trousers on November 1 on Perth Road.

The court heard Myszka expressed “regret” about the incident and had drank a “considerable amount” of alcohol prior to carrying out the attack.

Defence solicitor Nicola Brown said it was Myszka’s intention to write a letter of apology to his victim.

Before ordering Myszka to perform 134 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff John Rafferty said: “In this case I think you realise this must have been an extremely frightening incident for the young lady involved.

“The offence was a serious one and clearly warrants a custodial sentence. There is scope for an alternative to custody.”

Myszka was also placed on supervision for 18 months.