Man who set fire to Dundee flat ‘as a cry for help’ dodges prison sentence

A man who set fire to his Menzieshill flat has avoided a prison sentence.

Andrew Dempster admitted setting his couch and carpet ablaze back in March in what his solicitor called a “cry for help”.

A neighbour tried to put the fire out after his ceiling became charred, but a court heard Dempster was nonchalant about the flames around him.

Fire crews and police attended with a firefighter of 18 years experience stating that the fire had been started on the left arm rest of a couch with matches. He came to the conclusion that this was deliberately started.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the man who lives below Dempster, on Leith Walk, knows him personally and has complained about noise in the past.

After being taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Dempster was later charged by police, and responded: “I don’t know why I’m getting charged with setting my own flat on fire.”

Dempster, 27, pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to a sofa and flooring so that the fire took effect, damaging both and endangering other residents at Leith Walk on March 26.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Dempster on supervision for 18 months as an alternative to custody.

