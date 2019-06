Sentence was further deferred on a man who admitted behaving abusively.

Dale Simpson, of Adamson Court, previously admitted that on July 23 last year, on Ballindean Road, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, acted aggressively and shouted and swore, picked up a pedal cycle, threw it on the ground and seized a child by the clothing.

The 26-year-old had sentence further deferred until August 20.