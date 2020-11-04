Brother of murder victim who scaled flats and threw furniture at Dundee police is spared jail

A murder victim’s brother who scaled a third-floor balcony before throwing chairs and a glass table at police officers has dodged a prison term

Dog units and a negotiator were among those called out to Balmoral Avenue after former window cleaner Lee Fyans was seen clambering up a flat block on September 21.

He was eventually arrested following an hour-long stand-off.

Fyans’ brother, 40-year-old Ronnie Kidd, was murdered on Rosefield Street in December 2016 along with Holly Alexander, 37.

Krzysztof Gadecki was given a life sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of stabbing the pair to death.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were contacted just before 11pm over reports of an attempted housebreaking.

Prosecutor Christine Allan said previously: “The accused engaged with officers but refused to adhere to their instructions and stood on the outside of the railings.

“Other units were asked to attend including dog units and a negotiator. The accused refused the request to climb over the railings and away from the edge.

“He then threw a mobile phone down which narrowly missed officers.”

The fiscal added: “The accused later proceeded to throw two chairs and a glass table. There was no damage to the property or persons.

“The accused made attempts to bend the metal railings and thereafter climbed down.”

Fyans, of Burnside Mill, admitted conducting himself in a disorderly manner by climbing up to the outside of the balcony, standing on the outside of the railings and committing a breach of the peace on September 21.

He also pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing chairs and a glass table at police officers and a police vehicle.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Fyans’ “bizarre” behaviour was as a result of taking illicit Valium tablets that were offered to him by a friend.

Mr Finlay added that Fyans had suffered considerable trauma throughout his childhood and adult life.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a community payback order on Fyans, comprising of 12 months supervision and a restriction of liberty order for 30 days.

Fyans must remain indoors between 7pm and 5am during that time.