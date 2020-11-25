Man who repeatedly raped sleeping woman in Dundee and uploaded footage of another victim having sex onto YouTube is jailed

A high-risk sex offender who uploaded explicit footage to a social media site has been jailed for five years.

Gavin Cooper, 38, repeatedly raped a sleeping woman at a house in Dundee before going on to commit sex crimes against two other women.

Judge Norman McFadyen told Cooper at the High Court in Edinburgh the rape offence was the most serious but that his other crimes disclosed “a troubling attitude towards women”.

Mr McFadyen said: “Your behaviour is plainly abusive of women and demonstrates in all their cases a callous disregard for their privacy, private space and their bodies.

“I accept you have been acquitted of some of the most serious charges against you but you remain convicted of serious charges against three different women.”

The judge added it was clear that a custodial sentence was required to deal with Cooper, who followed the sentencing proceedings via video link from Perth prison.

Judge McFadyen also ordered that Cooper be kept under supervision for a further three years and warned that if he failed to comply with conditions his licence could be revoked.

Cooper had originally faced a total of 23 charges and denied the offending during an earlier trial.

He was found guilty of raping one woman on various occasions between December 2010 and June 2015.

He was also convicted of sexually assaulting a second sleeping woman by touching her thigh, breasts and privates at a hotel in Edinburgh on August 5 in 2018.

And Cooper was further convicted of sending explicit images and video footage of a further woman to her and another woman in Dundee in January last year.

The jury also found him guilty of sending footage of the woman engaged in intercourse to her and another female and uploading it to the YouTube website with the intention to cause her fear, alarm or distress in January last year.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe said that Cooper continued to deny the offences, but respected the decision of the jury at his trial.

He said the self-employed electrician had worked both in this country and abroad and was set to go to Amsterdam for a contract when he was detained last year.

Mr Crowe said his previous offending did not have a sexual element and added: “He has never previously received a custodial sentence.”

Cooper was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.