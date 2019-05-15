Man who removed trousers and abused Dundee sheltered housing residents avoids jail

A man who removed his trousers while abusing residents at a sheltered housing complex has been placed on supervision.

Julian Coker, of Priory Court, previously pleaded guilty to acting aggressively towards residents at the complex before shouting and swearing on January 19.

The 45-year-old also pleaded guilty to removing his trousers, refusing to leave a room and running at a man in a threatening manner.

Coker appeared before Sheriff Alastair Brown to be sentenced following the preparation of social work reports.

Before placing him on supervision for two years, Sheriff Brown said: “Understand me very clearly Mr Coker, a lot of people have gone to a lot of trouble to help you and you have not taken that help.

“I realise you have dreadful problems but from the point of view of the court, you are committing offences.”