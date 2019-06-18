Man who raided the safe of Dundee bar where he worked avoids jail time

A barman has dodged a prison sentence for his part in stealing thousands from the pub where he worked.

Kieron Edwards was ordered to perform unpaid work for raiding the safe of The Admiral Bar in January.

But his accomplice, Derek Muir, was handed a 16-month jail term.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how 22-year-old Edwards told police he had been pressured into the break-in by Muir, 40. The pair accused each other of masterminding the operation in mitigation.

Edwards had been working alone on the night in question and locked up as normal just after midnight.

At around 9.45am the following day, a member of staff noticed the security room had been forced with the drop safe and cash from the night’s takings missing. CCTV was reviewed and captured two men, revealed to be Muir and an unidentified male, in the security room just before 3am.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “Edwards voluntarily allowed police to examine his mobile phone.

“This revealed a missed WhatsApp call from an unknown number at the time the alarm was activated. He said this was Derek Muir.

“A number of Facebook Messenger texts revealed messages to the same number. Edwards made a voluntary statement saying Muir had taken the safe and cash to his home address.”

Both Edwards, of Dens Road, and Muir, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into the Admiral Bar on January 19, forcing open the security room and stealing £5,125.19.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “Mr Edwards was put under some pressure but not to the extent that follows any form of defence. He does not detract from the fact he breached the trust of his employer. His family are supportive and they are devastated.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael sentenced Edwards to two years supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order keeping him inside between 7pm-7am for three months.