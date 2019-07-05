Man who performed public sex acts in Arbroath nightclub has licence bid refused

An Aberdeen man who performed sex acts in the public area of a nightclub has been refused a licence to sell alcohol by the council.

Craig Lynch had applied to the authority’s licensing board for a personal licence, which would have enabled him to take on senior roles in bars and other premises.

But Police Scotland’s Chief Constable, Ian Livingstone, wrote to the board urging members not to approve the bid.

In his letter, he referenced an event that took place in the smoking area of an Arbroath nightclub more than two years ago and led to court action being taken against Mr Lynch and several others.