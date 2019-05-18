Man who killed Dundee dad with samurai sword died after drugs binge

A prisoner jailed for murdering a young Dundee father with a samurai sword binged on drugs while on home leave the night before his death, an inquiry heard.

Alexander Touati, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Castle Huntly, outside Dundee, on June 29 2018.

He was serving a life sentence for the killing of James Connelly.

Touati, of Kirriemuir, and co-accused Russell Gilfillan, of Fife, were found guilty of the murder, which happened on New Year’s Day in 2002.

A fatal accident inquiry heard Touati had admitted to taking a white powdered drug on the day before his death, while he was on home leave in Dundee.

A toxicology analysis showed the presence of synthetic cannabis, as well as his prescribed anti-depressants and methadone.

But the inquiry found the drugs had not contributed to his death, which was caused by a heart attack, which could not have been prevented by prison staff.

Depute fiscal Mohammed Sadiq told Dundee Sheriff Court: “As part of the home leave arrangements the deceased was dropped off at Seagate Bus Station on Wednesday June 27.

“On Friday June 29 the deceased was returned to HMP Castle Huntly.”

At around 7.30pm, prison officers found Touati lying on his bed, unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Paramedics were called and CPR was performed, before conveying Touati to Ninewells Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9.01pm.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes said: “I found that no other precaution could reasonably have been taken to avoid the death in this particular case.”