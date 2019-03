Robert Traynor dived in to save his pal from being battered and ended up being arrested for abusing cops.

He appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and was fined £280 after pleading guilty to the offence.

Traynor, 22, of Charleston Drive, was charged with behaving in a threatening or abuse manner, fighting with police officers plus shouting, swearing and threatening violence on December 15 last year at North Lindsay Street.