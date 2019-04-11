Man who had child porn and extreme bestiality images bailed at Dundee Sheriff Court

Sentence has been further deferred on a man caught with child abuse and bestiality images.

Matthew Page, 40, was unanimously convicted by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court of having and making child porn images as well as possessing extreme bestiality images at his home on Burnside Drive, Arbroath, between October 2013 and December 2017.

Criminal justice social work reports had previously been called for by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

But Page had his sentence deferred again until May 20, this time for a report from a forensic psychologist.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “I do appreciate time is marching on but I do not think I can properly say that this is not necessary.”