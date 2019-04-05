Man who exposed himself to shop assistants in St Andrews put on sex offenders register

A pervert performed a sex act in his van in front of two horrified women.

Creepy Alan Wilson, 68, was in Bell Street, St Andrews on March 14 when he exposed himself to the shop assistants.

A court heard that at around 12.30pm on the day in question, one of the women was working in a shop on the street.

Looking out the window she could see that the street was busy with pedestrians and local schoolchildren on their lunch break.

She then saw a small van parked directly outside the shop. The driver, later identified as Wilson, had a newspaper in his hand and was looking all around.

Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “The complainer noticed he was holding the paper with his left hand and his right hand was underneath the paper.

“She saw the accused had his right hand under his genital area and the paper was moving up and down furiously.”

Police were contacted and Wilson was later arrested.

Wilson, of Kenmount Drive, Kennoway, pleaded guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner, placing his hand on his privates and committing a breach of the peace.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence on Wilson until next month for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He was placed on the sex offenders register.