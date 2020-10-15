Man who downloaded hundreds of indecent images and videos of children avoids jail

A 31-year-old man who downloaded hundreds of images and videos of children has been spared a prison sentence.

Martin Lynch, of Kirkton Crescent, admitted downloading the material from his home between 2017 and 2019.

Lynch, a man with no previous convictions, downloaded a total of 262 images and videos involving female children, some at the highest levels of depravity.

He pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo photographs of children between March 15 2017 and November 11 2019.

The court heard that Lynch had been working for a call centre at the time of the offence but has since lost his job.

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said he had sought assistance from the Stop It Now organisation which offers assistance to people who view images of child sex abuse.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Lynch to perform 140 hours of unpaid work as well as imposing a conduct requirement which restricts his access to the internet.

Lynch was also placed on the sex offenders register for three years along with supervision for the same time period.