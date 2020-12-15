Man who died after collision on Dundee street named as Lochee OAP

An OAP who died in a crash at the weekend has been described as a “private man” by his neighbours.

William McIntosh, 68, was hit by a Blue Mazda on Logie Street at around 4.20pm on Sunday, and later died in Ninewells Hospital.

Police have since confirmed an investigation is under way while also giving their condolences to Mr McIntosh’s family and loved ones.

Officers are also looking to speak to a taxi driver who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of the road policing unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support William’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers.

“I am particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver who we believe was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the incident to come forward and speak to police.”

Logie Street and Lochee Road remained closed for several hours while crash investigators examined the scene – the route was reopened at around 11pm.

© Mhairi Edwards

© Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Neighbours of the pensioner, who reportedly lived on nearby Tullideph Place for around five years, said he kept himself to himself.

One woman said: “So sad, my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Another woman described the incident as “tragic”.

The area in and around the scene of the crash has been a cause for concern over recent years.

In February, residents living near to the Logie Cemetery were looking for greater traffic calming measures after a vehicle collided with a safety barrier.

Speaking at the time local resident David O’Neill said he feared there could be an accident in the future which could lead to the injury of a pedestrian.

He added: “I’ve lived here for five years and there have been a number of accidents at this particular spot.”

Anyone with an information on the crash has been urged to contact the police on 101.