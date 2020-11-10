Man who died after being struck by car near to Dundee supermarket named by police

Police Scotland have named the pedestrian who died following a collision in McAlpine Road, Dundee.

He was 50-year-old Kevin Swan, from the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

Mr Swan died after a collision with a grey Kia Ceed near to the Lidl supermarket on the street on Friday November 6.

The incident happened at around 4pm.

Sergeant William Strachan, from the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to support Mr Swan’s family during this difficult time.

“Investigations into the circumstances are still ongoing and I would ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to police to come forward.

“If you can assist us with our inquiries, then please call officers at Tayside Road Policing Unit, Dundee, via 101 quoting reference number 2474 of November 6.”