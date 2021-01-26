Man who coughed on officers and wished they had coronavirus is jailed

A repeat offender who coughed on police officers and wished they had coronavirus has been locked up.

Derek Colquhoun lashed out after he was found to be breaching his curfew in September.

The lout’s sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court was previously delayed as he was self-isolating at HMP Perth.

A sheriff was told Colquhoun claimed his brother had the key to his Adamson Court flat and raised concerns to officers about his brother’s welfare.

The 36-year-old reacted angrily after being arrested and struggled with police before coughing towards them once at police headquarters.

Officers were on patrol just after 12.15am when they found Colquhoun outside another flat in the block.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “The accused stated he was unable to access the property as he did not have a key and was concerned about his brother who had the key.

“Checks were made, and it was established that his brother was at the accident and emergency department following a drug overdose.

“They made the accused aware he was being arrested for a breach of bail and he stated that he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Colquhoun flailed his arms and refused to remove his hand from his pocket. He was then taken to the ground and handcuffed before being put inside a police van.

After being taken to West Bell Street, Colquhoun said to two officers: “I wish yous got coronavirus,” before coughing towards them.

Colquhoun, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted breaching his 9pm-7am curfew before flailing his arms and struggling with PCs Emma Claybourne, Paul Wightman and Ramsay Scott on September 6 last year.

He then coughed towards PC Wightman and PC Justin Coff while stating that he wished they had coronavirus.

Colquhoun returned to the dock from custody before Sheriff George Way following the preparation of social work reports.

He was sentenced to a total of 31 months in prison.

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.