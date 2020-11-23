Man who claimed he had ‘sexsomnia’ cleared of rape charges

A man accused of rape trembled with relief after a jury returned a verdict of not proven.

Darrell Swanson, 39, claimed he suffered from a rare psychological condition called “sexsomnia” which meant he was completely unaware he was having intercourse during the night.

Swanson, from Dunfermline, Fife, denied three historic rapes, two of them involving a woman now aged 36 and a third involving her younger sister, now aged 30.

During Swanson’s trial at the High Court in Livingston, Dr Ian Morrison, a consultant neurologist with NHS Tayside and a specialist in sleep medicine, gave evidence it was “entirely possible” his defence was true.

He said: “It’s almost exclusively the case that there’s a lack of recall. Generally speaking patients do not recall.

“Some see it as a bit of a joke and laugh it off. Some find it very embarrassing and some are sympathetic to the position.”

Asked about Swanson’s admitted episodes of “nocturnal groping behaviour” – grabbing the breasts and thighs of women he slept with – Dr Morrison said that could be another symptom of the condition.

He said “sexual behaviour” in sleep could include other acts.

He added: “He has a history of sleepwalking, also of jumping out of his bed because he thinks things like spiders are in his bed. We know from his wife that he talks in his sleep as well.”

Dr Morrison said factors such as sleep deprivation, stress, anxiety or drinking alcohol could trigger a sexsomnia episode but admitted there was no diagnostic test.

Swanson claimed in evidence he had money worries after losing his job as a bus driver and admitted drinking alcohol before some of the alleged incidents.

The woman who claimed he raped her – an NHS worker from Fife – claimed she had wakened on half a dozen occasions to find Swanson having sex with her.

The mum-of-three said: “I’d come to the conclusion this was something he did in his sleep and had no control over it. There wasn’t very much I could do to stop it.”

She discovered the rare disorder on Google, but her initial belief that Swanson might be suffering from it changed when he answered her one night.

She said his comment ‘That’s how you want to finish this?’ led to her going to the police.

She said her sister also filed a complaint alleging she’d been raped in her sleep after a drinking session with the accused when she was aged 15 or 16.

The jury, based in a cinema 26 miles from the court, took less than an hour-and-a-half to return ‘not proven’ verdicts on all three charges on Monday.

Judge Lady Poole told Swanson the jury’s majority verdicts meant that he was acquitted and free to leave the dock.

Swanson started trembling in the dock as the verdicts were read out and appeared to blink back tears.

His wife rushed to hug him as he left the well of the court and sobbed quietly in his arms before they left the courtroom together.