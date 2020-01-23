Unpaid work for man who tore down Christmas decorations at city home

A husband who caused fear and alarm by tearing down Christmas decorations has been ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas Davidson, 43, admitted sabotaging the family’s decorations by hauling them down during a festive bust-up shortly after they were put up.

Davidson admitted carrying out the domestically aggravated crime at the family home in Carnegie Place, Perth, on December 3.

Depute-fiscal Lisa Marshall told the court: “The accused stood up and began to tear down Christmas decorations from the ceiling.”

She said occupants were scared by the behaviour and made their way upstairs to hide in a bedroom and call the police.

“He continued shouting and banging in the living room.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Police arrived and found the living room in a state of disarray. He was arrested and taken to the police station.”

Davidson told officers: “I wasn’t aggressive to her. I was aggressive to the house.”

He admitted “behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, in that you did shout and swear and act aggressively towards Lorna Davidson and tear down Christmas decorations”.

Solicitor Billy Somerville said: “His wife has indicated she will continue with the relationship. He has been staying with his mother.”

Sheriff William Wood said: “This is not the way to behave.”