Man who carried out ‘nasty’ attack on his partner avoids jail sentence

A man who carried out a “nasty” attack on his partner has avoided a prison sentence.

Mark Fisher, of Finmore Street, struck the woman on the face before pushing her to the body, causing her to fall, at an address on the street on July 15.

The 41-year-old also admitted repeatedly kicking her on the head, seizing her legs and dragging her across the floor. Two days later, Fisher breached bail conditions by contacting the woman.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered Fisher to carry out 110 hours of unpaid work, as well as placing him under supervision for 18 months.

He said: “This was a very nasty assault. You are very fortunate to still have the support of your partner.”