Man who carried out glass attack at christening party freed for Christmas

A man awaiting sentence for a glass attack in a city bar was freed for Christmas so an assessment could be carried out.

Dale Ramsay, of Craigmount Road, previously admitted permanently scarring a man at the Medina Bar & Grill, Nethergate, on May 26 by throwing a glass at him.

The 26-year-old also attacked his partner during a separate incident as well as breaching bail conditions by contacting her.

Defence solicitor Mike Short urged Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown to consider imposing a community order on Ramsay, who appeared from custody. He was bailed until January for a restriction of liberty order assessment.