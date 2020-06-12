Man who broke bail and was found hiding in partner’s wardrobe in Dundee multi is told he can’t live with her, despite couple reconciling

A lovesick criminal caught hiding in his fiancée’s wardrobe hours after being granted bail has been denied the right to live with her.

John McKenzie’s hopes of being able to stay with the woman in Lochee were dashed by the same sheriff who warned him not to go to her home.

McKenzie breached bail conditions preventing him from attending at her flat on Lansdowne Court.

He had previously admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to acting aggressively and making abusive remarks towards her outside the flat in April. McKenzie was bailed in connection with that offence on May 14.

The 36-year-old also pleaded guilty to being in the woman’s company at the address on May 20 before threatening a police officer with violence at Ninewells Hospital.

On May 21, McKenzie was released on bail by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown who ordered him to steer clear of the multi.

However, just hours later, McKenzie was caught hiding in a wardrobe in the flat by police who had attended to check on the woman’s welfare.

After being arrested, McKenzie said: “I just want to be with my girlfriend.”

McKenzie returned to the dock in the hope of persuading Sheriff Martin-Brown to remove the special conditions preventing him from entering Lansdowne Court.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said McKenzie, whose last address was given as care of Martin Johnston & Socha solicitors in Kirkcaldy, had the full support of his partner, adding that she does not want the conditions in place.

He said that McKenzie would benefit from living with the woman as opposed to being influenced by “negative peers” in hostel accommodation in Fife.

“She makes it clear she does wish to resume their relationship fully,” Mr Parker-Smith told the court.

“He wishes to stay away from bad influences he’s had in the past. I do ask my lady to take a pragmatic approach.

“It’s very clear she wishes the relationship with Mr McKenzie to continue.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown interrupted, saying: “If it had been the case he had adhered to his conditions then we would have been in a different position but after breaching the conditions, I am struggling to see why he should be rewarded.”

Mr Parker-Smith added that since the last breach of bail, there had been no “unruly” behaviour between the pair and that McKenzie deemed his partner to be a stabilising influence on his life.

The sheriff, however, refused the application to vary McKenzie’s bail.

She said: “On that date, I deferred sentence for six months and took the time to warn you not to breach the conditions of bail. Instead of adhering to the bail conditions, you simply breached your bail conditions.

“If you go back there you will end up remanded in custody.”

Sentence was further deferred on the cases until October.

Following the decision, McKenzie said: “You have just done me a brilliant favour thank you.”