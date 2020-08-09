Man who travelled from Sheffield to Dundee and harassed ex-partner is jailed

A repeat offender was caught breaching his non-harassment order after police forced their way into a Charleston house and found him with his ex-partner.

Keeon Roberts, 31, is back behind bars after travelling from Sheffield to meet the woman – despite being ordered to keep away from her.

The offence was committed just three days after he was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court.

It was revealed a witness had gone to the woman’s home on Charleston Drive on Thursday to meet her but did not receive an answer at the door.

After hearing voices from within, but still receiving no response, the witness contacted the police.

Fiscal depute Laura Hogg said: “The decision was made to force entry to ensure the welfare of the complainer.

“Entry was forced and they traced both the accused and the complainer in the living room.

“The accused was cautioned and charged and made no response.”

Roberts pleaded guilty from custody to breaching bail conditions and a non-harassment order, imposed in March, by approaching and contacting the woman.

Anika Jethwa, defending, told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael Roberts had made the journey because the woman had voiced concerns about difficulties with her pregnancy.

However, the sheriff was unimpressed by Roberts’ explanation and sentenced him to four months in prison.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “It must have been blindingly obvious to you not to breach the conditions of the non-harassment order.

“I do not see any mitigation here at all frankly and I do not see any alternative to a custodial sentence.”