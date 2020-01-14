Man who brandished key at Dundee drug service has sentence deferred for reports

Reports have been ordered for a man who brandished a key during an abusive tirade at a drug addiction service.

Gary Gibson pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Constitution House, Constitution Road, on February 14 2019 by shouting, swearing, removing a key from his pocket, scratching his arm with the key and brandishing it before lunging forward in a threatening manner.

The 30-year-old, of Blackwood Court, served several short custodial sentences in 2019, said defence solicitor Jane Caird.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports to be completed upon his release from prison this week.