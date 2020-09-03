Man who bombarded pregnant, teen ex-girlfriend with 250 calls in one day remanded by Dundee sheriff

A man who bombarded his pregnant girlfriend with more than 250 telephone calls in one day after a domestic incident was remanded in custody.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael refused William Petrie bail after he saw his previous convictions which showed he had committed five domestic offences in the past few years.

The court heard Petrie, 25, of Wentworth Place, had been in an on-off relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, who was 18 and pregnant, since February this year. On July 29, the pair argued and Petrie became aggressive towards her at a house in Douglas.

He admitted he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, repeatedly shouted at her and repeatedly and excessively telephoned her and uttered threats.

Police were contacted but the accused handed himself in a few days later.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said the complainer did not want the matter to go to court and the accused had never denied his part in the offence.

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence until September 30 for Sheriff Lorna Drummond to deal with as Petrie had other matters calling before her on that day.