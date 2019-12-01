Man who attacked former partner and a child dodges jail

A businessman who admitted attacking his former partner and a child has dodged a prison sentence.

Ali Arayan was ordered to perform unpaid work for carrying out the attacks in November 2018 and August this year.

But the brazen 37-year-old tried to negotiate with a sheriff after taking umbrage to his sentence.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Arayan, of Scooniehill Road, St Andrews, previously pleaded guilty to attacking his former partner at an address in the town’s Market Street on August 5 this year.

Arayan repeatedly punched the woman on the head and body before seizing her hair, all to her injury.

He admitted that the offence was domestically aggravated.

A second charge stated that Arayan assaulted a child at an address in Dundee on an occasion between November 1-30 2018.

Arayan pleaded guilty to slapping the child on the head and causing the youngster to fall on to a bed.

Following the preparation of social work reports, Arayan returned to the dock for sentencing. Defence solicitor Jim Caird conceded the terms of the report were “not good” but said it was Arayan’s position that the assault on his ex-partner was a “one-off”.

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Arayan to perform 180 hours of unpaid work as well as fining him £450. But when asked by the sheriff if he was willing to comply with the unpaid work, Arayan paused before saying: “I don’t know. Because of my work it is not fair. Is there any way we can negotiate?”

Sheriff Drummond added: “Mr Arayan this is not a negotiation. Are you willing to comply with this order?” Arayan responded: “I don’t have a choice do I.”

A non-harassment order was also imposed on Arayan designed to prevent him from contacting his ex-partner and entering a street in Dundee.