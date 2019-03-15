Man who allegedly stole £925 from Dundee pub remanded

A man is facing claims he stole almost £1,000 from a city centre pub.

Ian Stewart, of Foundry Lane, is accused of breaking into the Pillars Bar on Crichton Street on February 24. Stewart appeared on petition in private before Sheriff Alastair Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old broke into the pub and stole £925.

Stewart is additionally charged with swearing, acting in an aggressive manner as well as making racially offensive remarks, homophobic remarks and violent threats at police headquarters on West Bell Street on Monday.

He made no plea or declaration and his case was continued for further examination.

Stewart was remanded in custody.