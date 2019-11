Sentence has been deferred on a man who admitted attacking another man at a city church.

Martin Morgan, 31, pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching James Carroll on the head, causing him to fall to the ground to his injury at Dundee West Church on Perth Road on April 19.

Solicitor Nicola Brown said the Blackness Road man had been seeking help for mental health issues. Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until next month.