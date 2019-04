A 36-year-old man has been given a chance to behave himself after he admitted abusing his ex-partner.

Gary Morrison, of Forth Crescent, shouted and swore at the woman at an address on Uist Terract on Friday.

Solicitor George Donnelly said an argument started after the woman did not take kindly to Morrison receiving a phone call from his new girlfriend.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence until August 7.