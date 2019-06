A 22-year-old man was jailed for stealing £135 worth of make-up.

Ryan Simpson admitted making the theft from the Boots store on Strathmartine Road on June 7.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Simpson, of Ravenscraig Road, had an “unenviable” record as a consequence of a long-standing drug addiction.

Simpson, who appeared to weep in the dock, was sentenced to 141 days in prison by Sheriff James MacDonald.