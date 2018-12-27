Man was caught with cakes down trousers

A man caught with cakes down his trousers before abusing security guards has been placed on a tagging order.

Frank Watt, of Tulloch Court, admitted stealing two packets of cakes and make-up from Poundland in the Wellgate Centre on November 24.

He also pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, gesticulating in an aggressive manner and failing to desist.

Solicitor George Donnelly told Dundee Sheriff Court that alcohol is the main cause of the 32-year-old’s offending and when sober he presents as a “polite” and “hard-working” man.

Sheriff Alastair Brown placed Watt on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm-6am for five months.