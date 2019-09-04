Man warned after telling Dundee sheriff he would be found guilty regardless of evidence

An alleged stalker was warned he could be found in contempt of court after accusing a judge of finding him guilty before his trial had even started.

David Hawksworth, 47, is accused of engaging in a course of conduct between August 20-30 last year, causing his ex-partner to suffer fear or alarm.

When asked if he had a solicitor, he responded: “No, it’s pointless. Even if you’re innocent you’re found guilty so might as well carry on with this game.”

Sheriff John Rafferty warned him: “I am considering having you taken into custody as you are potentially in contempt of court by suggesting that.”

Duty solicitor Mike Short later maintained a not guilty plea on his behalf and the case was continued to trial for September 19.