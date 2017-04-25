The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was abandoned in Dunfermline.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on 20 April after a man left his dog at Albavet on St Margaret Street in Dunfermline.

Inspector Nicola Liddell said: “The man was in the vets for a short period of time before speaking to a member of staff to tell her he could no longer look after his dog.

“The staff member explained that they were not a shelter but the man proceeded to throw the lead to the reception desk and walk out of the clinic towards the town centre.

“The man in question has been described as older with very little grey hair and unshaven.

“He was wearing dark trousers with a distinguishable red fleece jacket with black and white dogs on it.

“Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

“Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.