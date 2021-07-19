Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Man United tipped for pre-season training at St Andrews base used by Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
July 19, 2021, 8:37 pm
Man United trio Edinson Cavani, Fred and Bruno Fernandes.
Man United trio Edinson Cavani, Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Dundee United are set to share their St Andrews training base with English Premier League giants Manchester United at the start of next month.

Reports north and south of the border indicate that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring his star-studded squad to Fife in early August as they build-up to their league opener against Leeds United on August 14.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players after friendly match against Derby at the weekend.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players after friendly match against Derby at the weekend.

By that stage, all of Solskjaer’s players who were involved in international tournaments in the summer will be back with the Red Devils.

United are expected to head to Scotland after a pre-season friendly against Brentford on July 28.

England international Jadon Sancho has agreed £73m deal to join United.

The St Andrews facilities have been popular with English clubs over the years, with the Old Trafford side basing themselves there in the past in Sir Alex Ferguson’s time as manager.

Barcelona, including a young Lionel Messi, also graced the immaculate pitches in the university town more famous for its golf heritage than its football.

The day Lionel Messi blew away Dundee United in first game as Barcelona captain to start Guardiola era in style