Man turfed out of Dundee nightclub sparked police chase

A man sparked a dog-led police hunt after he kicked off for being ejected from a city nightclub.

Alan Drummond, 23, had to be cuffed and put in leg restraints after drunkenly resisting arrest and punching PCs Kieran Bradley and Patrcyja Kusiak having been turfed out of the Reading Rooms on Blackscroft on March 31 this year.

After assaulting the officers Drummond ran in the direction of the nearby Hotel Indigo, prompting officers to call in back-up in the form of a dog van and, later, extra manpower.

Police even had to threaten to spray Drummond with Pava spray (synthetic pepper spray) before he ceased fighting.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how, at around 2.45am, Drummond was removed from the premises after acting aggressively towards bar staff – and lashed out at officers who touched him on the elbow to get his attention.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The accused pushed the officer on the shoulder and punched him on the head. He then ran across the road in the direction of the Hotel Indigo.

“Shortly thereafter police then travelled in that direction – a dog van was called to track the accused.

“He was located and instructed to stop but ultimately persisted. He was told he would be sprayed with the Pava incapacitant spray and he continued to refuse to comply.

“He then took hold of and punched PC Kusiak on the body and pushed her on the body, again trying to escape.”

He was eventually cuffed and put in leg restraints, before being taken to police headquarters.

Solicitor David Duncan, for Drummond, said the 23-year-old had no previous record.

He added: “The phrase ‘one-off’ is used often in this court but there’s nothing to suggest that isn’t the case here.”

Drummond, of St Clement Place, admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering PCs Bradley and Kusiak in the execution of their duty, lashing out with his arms and legs in a violent manner in an effort to escape police custody.

He also admitted assaulting PC Bradley and a third charge of assaulting PC Kusiak. A not guilty plea for a charge of aggressive behaviour was accepted.

Sheriff John Rafferty issued Drummond with a £750 fine, reduced from £1,000, to be paid at a rate of £250 a month.