Man trying to steal from neighbour’s Dundee flat caught after fleeing to his mum’s house

A thief was caught in the act of trying to steal a haul of goods from his neighbour’s flat.

Piotr Niemczyk was clocked trying to drunkenly enter a man’s bedroom on Morgan Street and was chased to his mother’s home across the street.

He was nabbed after his neighbours found some of their belongings, including an 18” television, dumped outside a close.

The house which Niemczyk tried to steal from is occupied by an 81-year-old woman who lives there with three men aged 57, 23 and 21.

One of the younger men became aware of pushing at his bedroom door which had a set of weights behind it.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The accused stared at him and ran downstairs.

“The man went downstairs and saw the television was missing along with other items.

“He and one of the other males saw the accused in the front garden and immediately ran towards there.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​Police were contacted and both men were able to give a description of Niemczyk who was traced at his mother’s house nearby.

Niemczyk, 33, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to stealing a television, drills, tool boxes, a vacuum, watches, mobile phone, cleaning equipment and a bag of coins from a flat on Morgan Street, the street where he lives, on September 10 last year.

He committed the offence while on bail in connection with another theft charge, for which he was placed on a community payback order.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “He has very little recollection of this incident. He had been drinking to excess but accepted his conduct on the date in question.”

She added Niemczyk had found employment at a local recycling plant.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for reports.