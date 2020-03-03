Man treated for ‘moderate smoke inhalation’ at Ninewells after fire at ground-floor flat

A 45-year-old man was rushed to hospital yesterday after a fire broke out in a ground-floor flat in Dundee.

The man was given first aid by firefighters who arrived at the city’s Kilberry Street at 2.22pm.

An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and the man, who was suffering from “moderate smoke inhalation” was then taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Paperboy Riley Smith, 12, from nearby Gardner Street, was delivering editions of the Telegraph when he saw the commotion.

He said: “The scaffolders smelled the smoke and thought there was also a smell of gas so they called the fire brigade.

“And there was an ambulance here as well.”

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue previously said: “Two appliances are currently attending an incident on Kilberry Street.”