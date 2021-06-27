Man trapped in vehicle in A92 road crash

Firefighters using cutting equipment are currently trying to free a man trapped in his car in what has been described as a “very serious” crash on the A92.

The accident happened on the Dundee to Forfar Road close to Muirdrum just after noon.

Man trapped in car

One vehicle was involved and it is currently on its roof with the man still trapped inside.

Eyewitnesses have said that there are still numerous emergency vehicles on scene.

One said: “There are still fire, police and ambulance on scene. This looks like a very serious accident involving one vehicle.

“The vehicle is on its roof and it looks like the fire brigade are trying to free the person trapped inside.

Horrendous

“It’s horrendous to watch. I really hope the person is going to be ok.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at 12.06 alerting us to a road traffic accident on the A92.

“We have three appliances in attendance. One from Carnoustie, one from Balmossie and one from Arbroath.

“One car is involved and our initial reports were that it is on its roof.”

Cutting equipment

The spokeswoman added: “Firefighters are currently on scene using cutting equipment to try to free one person trapped in their vehicle.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12 noon, on Sunday June 27 2021, police received a report of a one vehicle road crash on the A92 near the Carnoustie turn off.

Road closed

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been injured. The road is currently closed with diversions being put in place.

“We have no further information at this stage.”