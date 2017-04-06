A man was trapped after a car crashed into a barber shop in Perth city centre.

Emergency services raced to County Place shortly before 3.20pm today.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene who freed the casualty before handing over to the ambulance service.

One vehicle was involved in the smash with the car coming to a halt at Archie’s Barber Shop.

It’s anticipated the road could be closed for some time.

An eyewitness to the accident said: “The car veered across the road and hit the front of the barber’s shop which sits at the corner of County Place and South Methven Street.

“The emergency services were on the scene and the surrounding area was sealed off.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are on the scene stabilising the vehicle.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “We are in attendance following a road traffic collision in Perth.

“A man was trapped in a car on County Place. The road is likely to remain closed for some time.”