A man tormented four of his girlfriends during their time together and after they had split up.

Mark Boucher, 28, a prisoner at Perth, admitted four charges against him at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm to Laura Walker, Melissa Low, Diane Thomson and Jasmine McGraw.

Boucher admitted repeatedly phoning all of the women, repeatedly sending them letters, making derogatory remarks, accusing them of being unfaithful and demanding to know their whereabouts on various occasions.

He also repeatedly attended at Ms Walker’s home address uninvited, shouted and swore at her and banged on her windows.

And he repeatedly followed Ms Low home and elsewhere and attempted to engage her in conversation.

Boucher made Ms Thomson take and send him photographs to prove where she was, sent her an excessive number of text and social media messages, behaved aggressively towards her and attended at her home and workplace uninvited.

He also threatened Ms McGraw with violence, repeatedly threatened to kill her male associates, repeatedly sent her an excessive number of texts and threatened to end his life.

The offences happened between 2007 and last year.

Sentence was deferred until February 22.