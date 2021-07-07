Man took matters into his own hands outside Co-op after ‘painful’ erectile dysfunction meds kicked in

A van driver was spotted performing a sex act in a Co-op car park – after his erectile dysfunction medication sprang into action unexpectedly.

Kenneth Cowie was left in pain after his meds began working a little too well, and was forced to pull into the car park of the Co-op on Colpy Road, Oldmeldrum.

The 61-year-old was parked up and pulled a hi-vis jacket over his lap, but was spotted with his left hand underneath it “making rapid movements”.

A witness in an adjacent car, who was reading a book while his partner went shopping, initially tried to ignore Cowie, but eventually took out his mobile phone to record evidence.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Cowie was spotted at around 12.10pm.

Mr Middleton said: “He observed a rusty, white Ford Transit van with someone sitting in the driver’s seat with a hi-vis jacket on his lap.

Cowie had magazine with him

“His left hand was under the jacket, making rapid movements indicative of masturbation.”

This was observed “on and off” for several minutes, with the shocked onlooker regularly turning away “to try and ignore this and get back back to his book”, Mr Middleton added.

After a couple of minutes the witness began filming on his mobile phone as evidence to pass to the police.

Cowie was then seen to close a magazine.

Cowie, of Denwell Road, Keith, pled guilty to a charge of public indecency on December 20 2019.

Accused did not commit act for sexual gratification

Defence agent Grant Daglish said the incident had caused his client “deep embarrassment” and that he was “mortified”.

He explained Cowie’s erectile dysfunction medication had kicked in when he was driving home and the persistence was causing him pain.

The solicitor added his client did not commit the offence for sexual gratification – which the court accepted.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Cowie: “I have taken into account the background and your extremely limited record.”

She ordered him to pay a fine of £270.