Biker who led police on chase through Dundee fails to appear for sentencing

A warrant has been issued for a man who drove through a red light before crashing into two cars while being chased by police.

Dylan Jeffrey, of Balmoral Place, previously admitted that he rode a motorcycle dangerously by driving through a red light, driving at excessive speeds, colliding with and damaging two cars and overtaking vehicles when unsafe to do so on Hawkhill, Hunter Street, Old Hawkhill and South Tay Street on August 23 last year.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to three other charges of driving without insurance or a licence and without a test certificate.

The offences were committed while Jeffrey was subject to a bail order.

The court previously heard pedestrians were waiting to cross at the time Jeffrey sped through the red light.

After Jeffrey failed to appear for a deferred sentence, a warrant was issued.