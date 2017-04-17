A man bombarded his partner with abusive texts and threatened to kill himself.

Christopher Borland, 26, said there would be “fireworks” during a string of abusive messages to Kirsty Cosgrove on January 22.

He breached his bail conditions by contacting her after admitting acting in a threatening manner towards her at an address in Dundee on December 7 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how on that night Borland went to her home to visit her and their young child around 5pm.

He was allowed to stay the night but an argument ensued over Ms Cosgrove’s other child, of which Borland is not the father.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said: “The accused refused to leave when asked to do so by Kirsty Cosgrove and she threatened to call the police.

“Ms Cosgrove lifted her phone from her purse and the accused snatched the phone from her saying, ‘You’re no phoning the police on me’.

“The accused then grabbed her arms violently before the phone dropped to the floor.”

Ms Cosgrove managed to call 999 and Borland quickly left the scene.

He eventually handed himself in to police HQ on December 12 and gave a no-comment interview.

On January 21, Ms Cosgrove received a text at home from Borland which read: “I love you two so much you know.”

She responded saying: “I love you too.

“This is why it’s so hard.

“I want to be with you but I’m scared you’ll lose the plot and really hurt us.”

The next day Borland accused Ms Cosgrove of being unfaithful and the pair began arguing.

He said: “You’d be better moving away and changing your name.

“There will be fireworks before you do, that’s for sure.

“I’m a manic depressive with a personality disorder.

“Too much has been said and done between us.

“I beg you to phone the police, tell them everything.

“Watch what happens when they find me.”

Ms Letford added that Borland intimated he would commit suicide using a knife.

Police were contacted and officers found Borland in a common close in St Mary’s Place with a lock knife.

An agent for Borland said he was a “chronic alcoholic” which had a significant effect on his behaviour.

Borland admitted breaching his bail and sentence was deferred until May 2.