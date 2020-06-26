Man told cops they were ‘marked men’ during drug-fuelled outburst in Dundee

A repeat offender is back behind bars after struggling with police and threatening them during a drug-induced outburst.

Officers were called out by concerned members of the public who saw Darren Forbes, 37, heavily under the influence in the Hilltown area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had no luck obtaining information from Forbes – who turned abusive and violent after being taken to headquarters on West Bell Street.

Forbes, a man with multiple previous convictions, was jailed after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutor John Richardson said Forbes refused to have treatment at Ninewells Hospital and police attempted to find a location for him to stay.

© DC Thomson

“They were unable to find the correct address for his mother,” Mr Richardson said.

“He was taken to police headquarters and whether it’s confusion about that matter or some other matter, the accused becomes aggressive and difficult to deal with.

“He was repeatedly shouting and swearing at the officers, facing up to them and saying he would jump off the bridge or hang himself.”

Forbes also said he would fight the police and described some of the officers as “marked men” once he gets out of custody.

A struggle then ensued but was swiftly halted by the officers. While being taken into custody, Forbes was found with heroin in his possession.

Forbes, of Kinghorne Road, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, threatening to commit suicide and making threats of violence towards officers on June 23.

© DC Thomson

He also admitted struggling with detective constables Kirsty Sturrock and Jack Heggie as well as possessing Class A drug heroin.

Nick Whelan, defending, said Forbes has never properly dealt with his long-standing drug difficulty. He asked for a social work report to be obtained but appreciated that Forbes would have to be remanded.

Sheriff Tom Hughes, however, said no further inquires were necessary and simply jailed Forbes.

Before sentencing him to six months in prison, he said: “You have got a dreadful record of previous convictions and you’ve just been released from custody.”