Man to stand trial over ‘stalking’ and barraging Dundee MSP Shona Robison’s office with phone calls

A man is set to stand trial over claims he stalked MSP Shona Robison and barraged her office with phone calls in a bid to meet her.

Ala Elbilbaisi, 34, appeared from custody to deny that he repeatedly called Ms Robison’s office on Balunie Avenue between July 23-24 this year.

Prosecutors allege that Elbilbaisi used the phone calls to persistently ask staff if he could meet the Dundee City East MSP and to ask when she may be in the office.

When quizzed by office staff about the nature of his inquiries, Elbilbaisi allegedly failed to provide a valid reason for his calls.

It is alleged that the 34-year-old caused the MSP to feel “fear and alarm” through his conduct, which is being considered an act of stalking.

He reportedly committed the offence while on bail granted on July 20 last year and April 11 this year, both times at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office has stated in court papers its intention to present evidence of other allegations at the trial, which takes place at the end of this week.

The Crown will seek to prove that, between October 11 last year and March 17 this year, Elbilbaisi also repeatedly contacted Ms Robison by email, and repeatedly sent her abusive and threatening messages.

He is also alleged to have posted abusive and threatening comments regarding the MSP on social media, and to have made false and unfounded allegations about her.

At a short pre-trial hearing held at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Lorna Drummond, Elbilbaisi, of Firhill Street in Glasgow, spoke only to confirm his name.

Agency solicitor Anika Jethwa told the court he denied the charges set against him and his defence was prepared for trial.

Sheriff Drummond continued the case to trial on August 30 and remanded Elbilbaisi in custody meantime.